French magazine highlights must-try dishes in Vietnam

The French women’s magazine Biba Magazine. Photo: VNA



Citing travel platform Trip.com, the magazine notes that Vietnam ranks third on the wish list of French travellers, behind Japan and Thailand. The country boasts not only spectacular landscapes but also a world-renowned, delicate and healthy cuisine that extends far beyond well-known dishes such as pho and spring rolls.



The article says one of Hanoi's most surprising yet comforting specialties is its signature egg coffee, topped with a rich, creamy egg foam. It recommends enjoying the drink along the capital's famous Train Street, where trains pass just centimetres from café tables, creating a truly unforgettable experience.



One of the writers' favorite dishes is Hanoi's bun cha, which gained worldwide fame after former US President Barack Obama dined at the now-famous Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in 2016. The restaurant still serves the popular "Obama Combo", featuring bun cha, spring rolls and local beer. The magazine describes the dish as a simple and irresistibly delicious combination of caramelised grilled pork, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs and fish sauce.



The publication also recommends pho cuon (rolled pho), describing it as a fresh, modern interpretation of Vietnam's iconic noodle soup. Stir-fried beef, fresh herbs and vegetables are wrapped in delicate rice noodle sheets and served with nuoc mam dipping sauce.



Another Hanoi specialty highlighted by the magazine is banh cuon, a popular breakfast dish made from thin steamed rice rolls filled with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms. Served with fresh herbs and fish sauce, it perfectly reflects Vietnamese cuisine's emphasis on freshness, lightness and meticulous preparation.



Beyond the capital, the culinary journey continues in Ninh Binh, where grilled mountain goat served with crispy rice earned praise for its rustic yet refined flavours. The magazine recommends enjoying the dish while taking in the province's spectacular limestone karst landscapes.



The authors also recount cruising through Ha Long Bay, savouring fresh seafood, visiting Thien Canh Son Cave and joining local fishermen on a night squid-fishing excursion.



Rounding out the list is bun bo Hue, which the magazine describes as richer and spicier than pho. The authors say learning to make Vietnamese spring rolls with a local family before sharing a bowl of bun bo Hue gave them a deeper appreciation of Vietnam's warm hospitality and vibrant food culture.



According to Biba Magazine, Vietnam's regional culinary diversity, fresh ingredients and refined cooking techniques have elevated its cuisine far beyond iconic dishes such as pho and spring rolls, making it one of the country's most memorable attractions for international visitors./.