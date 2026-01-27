French friends praise Vietnam’s aspiration to rise

Gilbert Tenèze, head of the France – Vietnam Friendship Association chapter in Eure-et-Loir province (l), shares his thoughts on solidarity and friendship with Vietnam at a celebration honouring the solidarity and friendship between the people of France and Vietnam, held on October 11, 2025 in the village of Voves in Les Villages Vovéens commune, Eure-et-Loir province, in central France. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been viewed by French friends as a continuation of Vietnam’s development trajectory grounded in tradition, while looking firmly to the future through concrete reforms and projects aligned with the country’s practical needs.



Speaking to a VNA correspondent in France, Gilbert Tenèze, head of the France–Vietnam Friendship Association chapter in Eure-et-Loir province, said the outcomes and orientations affirmed at the 14th National Congress of the CPV reflect the image of a nation deeply attached to its roots yet driven by an inspiring development vision, supported by a leadership team that listens and adopts a pragmatic approach to national issues.



According to Tenèze, the reforms currently underway in Vietnam demonstrate a clear consistency between policy directions and implementation, thereby strengthening confidence in the country’s long-term development path. He also candidly noted that challenges remain, particularly in narrowing social inequalities and enhancing women’s roles in decision-making. However, he stressed that these are long-term objectives that continue to receive priority attention and require perseverance and an appropriate roadmap.



Assessing governance, Tenèze said administrative reforms and the fight against corruption in Vietnam underscore strong political will and a clear action-oriented spirit among the leadership. This approach, he added, could serve as a reference model not only within the region but also for countries that often regard themselves as exemplars.



From an international perspective, the head of the Eure-et-Loir chapter of the France–Vietnam Friendship Association observed that Vietnam’s reform efforts and development orientations have contributed to a marked enhancement of the country’s standing in Southeast Asia and globally. Vietnam is increasingly seen as a partner of substance and influence, including in its relations with France.



He particularly highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s foreign policy that supports multilateralism, especially at a time when the roles of some international organisations are being questioned, including in areas such as public health, child protection and refugee assistance. Vietnam’s proactive and responsible participation in multilateral frameworks, he noted, is an important factor in maintaining peace and stability.



Tenèze said in the past, Vietnam once relied on international support to safeguard peace. Today, French friends place their trust in Vietnam to continue contributing to peace, particularly with regard to the East Sea issue, and more broadly through concrete actions that extend beyond national borders.



As a local branch of the France–Vietnam Friendship Association, the Eure-et-Loir chapter brings together many French friends with longstanding and steadfast ties to Vietnam. Over the years, it has regularly organised people-to-people exchange activities, notably the annual “Vietnam Day,” introducing Vietnamese culture, cuisine, music and maritime heritage to the French public.



In addition, the chapter has hosted seminars, exhibitions and advocacy activities, supported humanitarian programmes, backed the lawsuit filed in France by Tran To Nga against US chemical companies, and assisted victims of Agent Orange/dioxin as well as other social projects in Vietnam, thereby helping to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people./.