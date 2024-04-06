French food festival 2024 opens in Hanoi

Taking place to April 7, the festival boasts nearly 80 pavilions, about 50% more than the last year’s edition, offering famous French food and demonstrations by chiefs.

French Ambassador Olivier Brochet affirmed the event honours the French food and creates a chance to emphasise the France-Vietnam cultural cooperation.

Within the framework of the festival, a space of 300sq.m. will be marked off into a sport village to popularise the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic. Besides, there will be a street dance event called “Balade En France - All in One 2024” to be performed by students of schools in the Francophone block in Hanoi.

First held in 2018, the festival drew 300,000 visits last year in its three days./.