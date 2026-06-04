Four Vietnamese universities rise in global rankings

Vietnamese and international students study and conduct research at the Biotechnology Laboratory of the International University, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA





The six Vietnamese institutions ranked by CWUR in 2026 are Duy Tan University, Ton Duc Thang University, Vietnam National University-Hanoi, Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi Medical University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.



According to the 2026 CWUR World University Rankings released on June 1, Duy Tan University remained the highest-ranked Vietnamese institution, climbing 33 places to 936th globally and placing in the top 4.4% of universities worldwide.



Hanoi Medical University recorded the largest improvement among Vietnamese institutions, rising 44 places to 1,835th. Ton Duc Thang University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology also moved up by nine and 19 places, respectively.



Meanwhile, Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City fell more than 90 places to 1,367th, while Vietnam National University-Hanoi slipped three places to 1,219th.



CWUR evaluated more than 21,200 universities worldwide and ranked the top 2,000 institutions.



The rankings are based on education quality, alumni employability, faculty quality and research performance, with research carrying the greatest weight.



Globally, the top five universities remained unchanged from last year, led by Harvard University, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford.



The latest results add to the growing presence of Vietnamese universities in international rankings.



Earlier this year, 11 Vietnamese institutions were listed in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings, while 13 appeared in the QS World University Rankings by Subject./.