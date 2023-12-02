Foreign Minister receives former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan

At the reception, the FM thanked Sugi for his efforts in promoting Vietnam-Japan friendship, cultural, sport and art exchange activities, Japanese language training, and support for disadvantaged children, as well as urging the Japanese government to have policies creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in Japan. The activities have helped improve understanding between the two countries' people and create a solid foundation for the nations' relations in the coming time.



Son hoped that Sugi would continue to promote his valuable experience and understanding of Vietnam and Vietnam-Japan relations to actively contribute to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in the time to come.



Sugi expressed his joy to visit Vietnam again on the special occasion of the 50th anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic ties.



He briefed the host about activities during his ongoing visit to Vietnam, including an art exchange programme on December 1, part of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan./.