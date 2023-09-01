Foreign Minister hosts Japanese CDP leader

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a reception for President of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) Izumi Kenta in Hanoi on August 31 on the occasion of Izumi’s visit to Vietnam from August 29-31.



FM Son told his guest that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is now at the best time in history, and with the support of the Governments, political parties and people of the two countries, there are favourable conditions for the relationship to rise to new heights.



The minister took the occasion to thank the CDP and Izumi himself for their support of the Vietnam-Japan relations over the past time, and ask the CDP to continue promoting exchanges with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



Son also wished the CDP will back the promotion of bilateral ties in both traditional and new fields such as digital transformation, green transition and energy transition, as well as promote locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchange, especially during this year when the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.



The minister appreciated the role of House of Representatives member Aoyagi Yoichiro, Senior Deputy Director of the CDP’s International Department, in the organisation of the Vietnam Festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest foreign festivals in Japan, contributing to forwarding the cultural-tourism cooperation between the two countries.



The CDP President affirmed that his party’s support of the Japanese Government’s policy on promoting ties with Vietnam over the past many years and viewing Vietnam a leading important partner in the region.



He revealed that the CDP has just signed an MoU on increasing exchanges and cooperation with the CPV.



Izumi also expressed his wish for more exchanges between female and young lawmakers of the two countries and stronger bilateral economic, trade and investment collaboration. He suggested that the Vietnamese Government design policies to create favourable and transparent investment environment to attract even more Japanese companies to Vietnam.



The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern./.