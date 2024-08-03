Foreign leaders congratulate Party General Secretary, State President To Lam

In his message, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his firm belief that under Lam's leadership, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will reap many great achievements, develop rapidly in all fields, and maintain the country's important role in the region and the world.



“I believe that the relations between the peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to become closer and maintain peace, stability, bilateral friendly cooperation, solidarity and development,” the Cambodian King stated.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held that the results of the CPV Central Committee's meeting fully affirm Lam's high political prestige, proving his contributions in ensuring socio-economic development and raising the country's position in the international arena.



“We highly value your efforts in consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries. I hope that there will be more constructive dialogues and coordination on pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda. This will certainly meet the core interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Vietnam, contributing to firmly strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific,” wrote the Russian President.



With 100% of approval votes, State President Lam was elected as the new Party General Secretary during the Central Committee's meeting on August 3./.