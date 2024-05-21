Foreign leaders congratulate newly-elected NA Chairman

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

The well-wishers are Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane; Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji; President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary; and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.



In his message, the Lao NA leader expressed his belief that Chairman Man, with his ability and rich experience, will lead the Vietnamese NA to greater success in performing the functions, power and tasks of the legislature. He affirmed his readiness to cooperate with NA Chairman Man to further develop the ties between the law-making bodies of Laos and Vietnam and contribute to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of the two countries.

The top legislator of China highlighted that the Chinese NPC and the Vietnamese NA have maintained close exchanges through flexible forms, contributing to deepening the friendship between the two peoples. He said he is ready to work with Chairman Man to well implement the common perceptions of the highest leaders of the two Parties and enhance cooperation between the two legislative bodies, serving the building of the law-governed socialist regime in each country and the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

President of the Cambodian People’s Party Hun Sen voiced his belief that under the leadership of Chairman Man, the Vietnamese NA will reap many enormous achievements in implementing national policies and significantly contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, sustainable development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

As President of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen emphasised that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia has been developing and their cooperation becoming stronger in all spheres. He said that he believes under Man’s leadership, the Vietnamese NA will continue supporting and developing the two countries’ parliamentary cooperation comprehensively and fruitfully within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in both countries and the region at large.

Meanwhile, the President of the Cambodian NA affirmed the commitment to maintaining the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, and closely cooperating with Man and the Vietnamese NA to further deepen political trust and parliamentary ties, thus generating more practical results for the two peoples through concrete cooperation activities.

The Cuban legislative leader wrote in his message that the Cuba-Vietnam friendship and solidarity are characterized by trust and multi-dimensional cooperation. He believed that under the leadership of Chairman Man, the two countries will continue to enhance friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding, while remaining committed to sharing valuable experience in socialism building in both countries and further contributing to the comprehensive development of bilateral ties./.