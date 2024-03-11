Foreign diplomats join friendship spring tour in Hanoi

The trip, jointly held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Department of Tourism, took them to the Soc Temple Complex – a national special relic site – in the outskirts district of Soc Son.

They offered incense at temples and pagodas, visited booths that display traditional craft products, and enjoyed local specialities and music performances.

HUFO President Nguyen Ngoc Ky said that the annual spring friendship tour for foreign diplomats in Vietnam is an opportunity to promote cultural exchange to strengthen friendship and promote mutual understanding between the Vietnamese people and foreigners.



On behalf of the international delegates, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam, thanked Hanoi leaders for their attention to people-to-people diplomacy, highlighting friendship activities like this will contribute to a better future of Vietnam, and help the country have a better position in the international arena./.