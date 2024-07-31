Making news
Floods, landslides cause human and property losses in northern region
As of 5pm on July 30, downpour-triggered landslides and floods killed two people in Tua Chua and Muong Cha districts in the northwestern province of Dien Bien.
Meanwhile, 35 houses in Muong Ang, Nam Po, and Muong Cha districts collapsed or were flooded, 17 households in Nam Po were evacuated urgently, 33.65ha of rice in Muong Nhe and Muong Cha damaged, and 10 roads in Muong Nhe, Nam Po, and Muong Cha eroded. Total damage is estimated at 3 billion VND (118,600 USD), local authorities said.
In Thai Nguyen province, one person moving on a flooded bridge in Dinh Hoa district was dead, a landslide destroyed a farm with 200 chickens, while some riverbank and wall sections were eroded, leading to damage worth about 290 million VND, according to the standing office of the Thai Nguyen steering board for natural disaster response, search, and rescue.
In Bac Kan province, landslides caused by heavy rains injured two people and affected 15 houses in Bac Kan city and the districts of Cho Moi, Ngan Son, Bach Thong, Cho Don, and Na Ri. Besides, 13.36ha of rice and 9.82ha of other crops are now under water. Many roads were also washed away in part, including National Highway 3B, the route from Cu Le to Van Minh communes, and Na Ngam road in Cam Giang commune. Some other facilities were also hit hard such as the police station of Cu Le commune in Na Ri, the health centre of Quang Phong commune in the same district, and the kindergarten of Vi Huong commune in Bach Thong district.
In Lang Son, downpours inundated 26 houses and triggered erosion along many roads across the border province.
Prolonged rains also flooded many roads in Ha Long city of Quang Ninh province while eroding an embankment in Hong Hai ward and a road in Hong Gai ward.
As soon as the incidents happened, the provinces’ authorities have visited and offered assistance to the victims’ families, controlled the traffic flow, placed warning signs, evacuated people and property to safer places, and supported local people to address consequences and stabilise their life.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that heavy rains will continue in the northern region in the next few days./.