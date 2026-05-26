Five Vietnamese scientists named among Asia’s top 100 researchers in 2026. Photo: nhandan.vn

The annual list, published by Singapore-based Asian Scientist magazine, recognises leading researchers across Asia for achievements ranging from scientific breakthroughs to academic leadership and internationally recognised awards.This year’s edition includes prominent figures such as Nobel laureates Susumu Kitagawa and Shimon Sakaguchi, alongside specialists in artificial intelligence, environmental science and space research.Among the Vietnamese honourees is Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc of the University of Engineering and Technology under Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi), recognised for his work in materials science. Duc received the Bao Son Prize in engineering and technology in 2024 and has authored more than 400 scientific papers, including 250 published in ISI-indexed journals. He was also ranked among the world’s top 10,000 influential scientists and among the top 51 globally in engineering and technology in 2025.Prof. Dr. Tran Xuan Bach of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy under VNU-Hanoi was recognised in public health. Bach has published hundreds of scientific papers and received the Global Health Innovation Leadership Award 2025.Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Minh Tan of Hanoi University of Science and Technology was honoured in chemical technology for his research on natural compounds and bioactive substances. He received the Kovalevskaya Award 2024.Also named on the list was Associate Prof. Dang Thi My Dung of the Institute for Nanotechnology under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, recognised for her work in nanotechnology and nano-inkjet printing. She was likewise awarded the Kovalevskaya Award 2024.Dr. Truong Hai Bang, a postdoctoral researcher at Van Lang University, was recognised for environmental research. He won the Golden Globe Award 2024 and holds patents in both Vietnam and South Korea.The inclusion of Vietnamese researchers alongside Nobel laureates highlights Vietnam’s increasing integration into the global scientific community and its expanding research capabilities.Founded in 2011 by scientist and entrepreneur Juliana Chan, Asian Scientist has published the Asian Scientist 100 ranking annually since 2016 to spotlight leading scientific talent across the Asia-Pacific region.Scientists selected for the list must have received a national or international distinction in the previous year, achieved a notable scientific breakthrough, or demonstrated exceptional leadership in academia or industry./.