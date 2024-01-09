Making news
Fishermen’s awareness improves, Tien Giang records no IUU fishing cases
Nguyen Trong Tuy, Director of the Fisheries Division under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the unit has called on ship owners and fishermen to avoid infringing on foreign waters, and warned those who disconnect the vessel monitoring system (VMS).
The department has also coordinated with the provincial border guard force and other units to encourage ship owners and fishermen to strictly follow regulations of Vietnamese and international laws related to fishing.
Units of the provincial border guard force have intensified patrols to closely monitor and grasp the situation at sea.
At present, 100% operating fishing vessels in Tien Giang are equipped with the VMS device./.