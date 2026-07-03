Also receiving deployment decisions on this occasion were Captain Nguyen Huy Hoang, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Le Minh Thao as Military Observer, and Captain Do Tran The Anh, replacing Major Tran Viet Cuong in the same role.



A view of the ceremony to present decisions from the State President and the Minister of National Defence to three officers departing for United Nations peacekeeping duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Photo: VNA

All three officers are carefully selected, trained, and professionally prepared personnel from the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services, the Vietnam Border Guard, and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations. They have completed pre-deployment training courses as well as specialised UN peacekeeping training programmes both domestically and abroad.Presiding over the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence, extended congratulations to the officers and commended relevant units for their effective work in developing, training, and preparing forces for UN peacekeeping missions.He stressed that the continued trust of the United Nations in inviting Vietnam to assign officers to important positions in peacekeeping missions is a recognition of the competence, resilience, professionalism, and substantive contributions of Vietnam’s peacekeeping forces to international peace and security.On this occasion, the organising committee also presented commendations to an officer who has completed ASEAN observer duties and deployed a two-member contingent to Cambodia to replace Vietnamese personnel participating in the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).After more than 12 years of participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the Ministry of National Defence has deployed nearly 1,400 personnel from the Vietnam People’s Army to missions, UN headquarters, and liaison offices in Belgium.Currently, Engineering Unit Rotation 5 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 are undergoing training and preparation for scheduled rotations in September 2026. The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations is also coordinating with relevant agencies to establish Engineering Unit Rotation 6 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 9 in preparation for deployments in 2027./.