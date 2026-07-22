First Czech pork shipment officially enters Vietnamese market

Representatives of the parties witness the handover of the shipment. Photo: Hoang Ngoc/VNA

A welcoming ceremony was held at Tan Vu Port in the northern port city of Hai Phong by representatives of AGROFERT Group in Vietnam and relevant agencies and businesses. The shipment came from the Kostelecke Uzeniny meat-processing plant in the Czech Republic.Jaroslav Zukerstein, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Czech Embassy in Vietnam, described the arrival of the first container as the successful outcome of a long and complex market-opening process involving years of negotiations, regulatory approvals and close cooperation between Czech and Vietnamese authorities.He said the shipment reflects growing confidence among Vietnamese authorities and importers in Czech food quality and safety standards, paving the way for further Czech food exports to Vietnam.The Czech Republic will continue using economic diplomacy tools, including Projects to Support Economic Diplomacy (PROPED), to strengthen sector-specific cooperation and support concrete business opportunities for companies from both countries, he said.It gives priority to areas with high growth potential, including agri-food, food processing technology, health care, environmental solutions, energy, transport and advanced manufacturing, the diplomat said, adding that the Czech Embassy is also seeking to promote broader cooperation by supporting Vietnamese businesses interested in partnerships, investment and commercial opportunities in the European country.David Maly, Director of Animalco under AGROFERT Group, said gaining access to the Vietnamese market has been a challenging process due to Vietnam's stringent food safety requirements. He highlighted the Czech Republic's success in controlling African swine fever and said the pork products shipped to Vietnam meet the world's most rigorous standards.AGROFERT is one of the Czech Republic's leading agricultural and food industry groups, operating in 21 countries with nearly 29,000 employees and annual revenue of around 8 billion EUR (9.1 billion USD). In Vietnam, it is working with strategic partners to promote bilateral trade, including bringing Vietnamese agricultural and food products to European markets while supplying European-standard food and chemical products to Vietnam.Truong Dinh Tung, Director of Ha Long Foods Import Export Co., Ltd. – the importer of the shipment, said the partnership will provide Vietnamese consumers with more products of clear origin and strict quality control while laying the groundwork for broader bilateral cooperation in food and agriculture.Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People's Committee Hoang Minh Cuong said the city's selection as the entry point for the first shipment demonstrates international businesses' confidence in its investment environment, seaport infrastructure and logistics services.As a major international trade gateway and logistics hub in northern Vietnam, Hai Phong is well positioned to facilitate bilateral trade, he said, noting that the shipment also reflects growing economic and commercial ties between Vietnam and the Czech Republic following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in early 2025.Cooperation between Hai Phong and the Czech Republic has also gained momentum. In late December 2025, a Hai Phong delegation conducted an investment promotion programme in the Czech Republic, helping open up new cooperation opportunities and strengthen the city's international partnership network.Building on the strong friendship between the two countries and expanding links between Hai Phong and Czech businesses, Cuong expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to the broader friendship and partnership between Vietnam and the Czech Republic./.