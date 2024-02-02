Fireworks displays at 11 places to shine on Ho Chi Minh City's sky on Tet Eve​

Fireworks displays at 11 places to shine on Ho Chi Minh City's sky on the Tet Eve. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities of the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to increase the number of venues hosting fireworks displays on the upcoming Lunar New Year's Eve to 11, an increase from last year's eight.

Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport Tran The Thuan told a meeting on January 31 that there will be high-altitude fireworks displays at two sites and low-altitude shows at nine locations.



The shows will last for 15 minutes from February 9 midnight to 12:15 am on February 10 – the first day of the Year of Dragon.



In addition, on the evenings of February 9 and 10, the department is set to organise art programmes in many districts.



A flower festival will be held in the downtown area from February 6 to February 15, featuring dragon dance performances, traditional martial arts demonstrations, folk games, circus acts, magic shows, and daily music and comedy performances./.