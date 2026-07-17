Film screening in Vientiane highlights Vietnam-Laos strategic cohesion

Mua Do recreates Vietnamese soldiers' 81-day struggle to defend the Quang Tri Citadel during the resistance war agaisnt US imperialists in 1972, honouring the sacrifices of previous generations and encouraging younger people to cherish peace and uphold their responsibility to preserve it. Photo: VNA The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, and Star Telecom (Unitel). It brought together former and incumbent officials from the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s commissions, ministries and agencies, along with representatives of Vietnamese and Lao media organisations.



Among the participants were Secrectary of the LPRP Central Committee and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak; former Politburo member, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Defence Minister Chansamone Chanyalath; and former Politburo member, former head of the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission Chansi Phosikham.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam described the 1977 treaty as a landmark strategic document that has provided a solid political and legal foundation for strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries. He said the treaty continues to serve as a firm basis for expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields during the new stage of development.



The ambassador said the screening reflected efforts to deepen Vietnam-Laos strategic cohesion through culture and external communications while promoting the implementation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's resolutions on culture, science and technology.



Mua Do recreates Vietnamese soldiers' 81-day struggle to defend the Quang Tri Citadel during the resistance war agaisnt US imperialists in 1972, honouring the sacrifices of previous generations and encouraging younger people to cherish peace and uphold their responsibility to preserve it.



The award-winning film received the Golden Lotus Award at the 2025 Vietnam Film Festival, won the 2025 Golden Kite Awards, and was selected as Vietnam's submission for the 98th Academy Awards.



Organisers said the screening received a warm response from Lao audiences and the Vietnamese community in Laos, contributing to greater public understanding of the enduring solidarity between the two neighbouring nations./.