Film market debuts at 2026 Hanoi International Film Festival

A scene from the film “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano). Photo: VNA

The five-day festival will feature opening and closing ceremonies, competition and non-competition screenings, seminars, a gala dinner and various side events.

It aims to strengthen the HANIFF brand as a major national and international cinema event, while promoting Hanoi as a creative and sustainable capital city and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the global creative network.

The event will showcase outstanding Vietnamese and international films, discover new cinematic talent and foster exchanges among filmmakers, distributors and artists from Vietnam and abroad.

Side events include the HANIFF Campus for young creators, a film project market, press screenings, mobile film screenings and exhibitions.

Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong said the festival should leave a creative mark through cinematic language rich in humanistic values while honouring emerging talent and inspiring further growth in Vietnam’s film industry.

The festival is also expected to help expand Vietnam’s film market globally, promote international integration and showcase the image of Vietnam and Hanoi as a peaceful and creative city recognised by UNESCO./.