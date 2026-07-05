Festival for Peace 2026 opens, featuring wide rage of activities

A highlight of the opening ceremony is the Bell of Peace Wishes ceremony, a solemn and moving moment expressing hopes for a peaceful, united and sustainably developing world. Photo: VNA Opening the festival, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang stressed that for the Vietnamese people, peace is not only an aspiration but also a sacred value earned through the immense sacrifices of previous generations.

Standing on the historic land of Quang Tri, alongside the Ben Hai River, the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel and the national martyrs’ cemeteries, people are reminded of the true value of peace and the sacrifices made for national independence, freedom and reunification, he said.



Against a backdrop of persistent conflicts, instability and challenges on the globe, the message of “Quang Tri for peace” carries profound contemporary significance, the Deputy PM noted.



He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, stressing that the country remains a trusted friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, committed to promoting dialogue, strengthening cooperation, upholding international law and working with other nations to build a world of peace, stability and sustainable development.



He praised Quang Tri’s initiative to develop the Festival for Peace into a national cultural event with a long-term goal of expanding its international influence. Once a land deeply scarred by war, Quang Tri is now emerging as a symbol of peace, friendship and aspirations for development, reflecting not only the province’s transformation but also Vietnam’s commitment to leaving the past behind and working with the world towards a better future.

According to the Deputy PM, the ceremonial ringing of the Bell of Peace Wishes across the banks of the Hien Luong–Ben Hai River marks more than the opening of a festival. It also inspires people to uphold peace through dialogue, cooperation, mutual respect and compassion.



Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Hong Vinh said Quang Tri, owing to its strategic location, preserves many of the nation's most poignant memories of wartime. Once the dividing line between North Vietnam and South Vietnam, the province witnessed immense hardship and sacrifice.



Historic sites such as the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, the Hien Luong–Ben Hai area, Road 9, Khe Sanh, Road 20 Quyet Thang, Gianh Ferry Terminal, and Con Tien–Doc Mieu have become enduring symbols of the Vietnamese people's patriotism, resilience and aspiration for peace, he said.



He added that Quang Tri's greatest strength today lies not only in its heroic past but also in its remarkable recovery. Rising from the devastation of war, the province has united to rebuild and develop. Its story mirrors that of Vietnam - a nation whose history has been shaped not only by patriotism and resilience but also by an aspiration for peace, compassion, reconciliation, justice, mutual respect and cooperation.



A highlight of the opening ceremony was the Bell of Peace Wishes ceremony, a solemn and moving moment expressing hopes for a peaceful, united and sustainably developing world.



A special art performance, combining modern stage technology with creative artistic expression, was presented.



This year’s Festival for Peace includes a wide range of major events, including the Cycling for Peace Day, a Trinh Cong Son music night themed Mother's Legend, a province-wide candle-lighting ceremony marking the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026) and a floating lantern ceremony on the Thach Han River on July 26, a hot-air balloon festival in November, and a national concert in December.



The festival also features numerous accompanying events, including the Phong Nha Wild Trail, the Quang Tri Amazing Marathon, an exhibition of works by painter Le Ba Dang, activities marking the 100th anniversary of Khe Sanh coffee, and other cultural and sporting programmes.



Earlier the same day, Thang and his delegation laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site, the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery./.