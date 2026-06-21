Festival brings Vietnamese culture to northwestern France

Lorient Mayor Fabrice Loher poses for a photo with participants in the fourth Vietnam Festival in Lorient. Photo: VNA

The event was jointly organised by the Lorient municipal authority and the ART SPACE, Vietnam Bretagne Sud and Appel Lorient associations as part of celebrations marking the city's 360th anniversary.



Lorient Mayor Fabrice Loher said the festival offers an opportunity for the public to discover the richness of Vietnamese culture while fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and stronger community ties through art and cultural activities.



Throughout the four-day event, cultural programmes were held at schools, hospitals, nursing homes and centres for people with disabilities across the city. Visitors experienced Vietnamese lion dances, traditional folk games, paper puppet performances and hands-on workshops on making paper fans, decorating bamboo trays and exploring Vietnamese music.



One of the festival's highlights was a Viet Phuc parade held on June 19 in front of Lorient's Grand Theatre, where more than 50 Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin young people showcased traditional costumes from different historical periods, offering French audiences a glimpse into Vietnam's rich cultural heritage.



The event also featured the Viet Culture in Motion International Short Documentary Film Festival at Cinéville Lorient from June 16 to 18. The programme screened documentaries by young filmmakers from Vietnam and the overseas Vietnamese community, covering topics ranging from traditional crafts and family memories to ethnic minority life and contemporary Vietnamese society./.

