FDI disbursement hits five-year high in H1

Packaging rice for export at the Thoai Son Food Co. Ltd . Photo: VNA

As of June 30, total registered FDI, including newly registered capital, additional capital for existing projects and foreign investors' capital contributions and share purchases, rose 61% year-on-year to 34.65 billion USD.

During the period, authorities licensed 2,013 new FDI projects with combined registered capital of 17.39 billion USD, up 1.3% in project numbers and 87.2% in registered capital compared with the same period last year.

Realised FDI was estimated at 13.03 billion USD in the first half, up 11.2% year-on-year and marking the highest six-month disbursement level in the past five years.

Manufacturing and processing remained the leading destination for newly registered FDI, attracting 10.76 billion USD, or 61.9% of the total. Electricity, gas, water supply and air conditioning accounted for 3.08 billion USD, or 17.7%, while the remaining sectors received 3.55 billion USD.

Among 63 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest investor with 7.31 billion USD, accounting for 42.1% of newly registered capital. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with 5.45 billion USD (31.4%), Japan with 1.2 billion USD (6.9%) and China with 977 million USD (5.6%).

Additional capital for existing projects also remained strong, with 541 projects increasing investment by a combined 11.04 billion USD, up 23.5% from a year earlier.

Including both newly registered and additional capital, manufacturing and processing attracted 17.91 billion USD, accounting for 63% of total registered FDI. Real estate ranked second with 5.1 billion USD, or 17.9%, while other sectors received 5.42 billion USD.

Foreign investors also made 1,446 capital contribution and share purchase transactions worth a combined 6.22 billion USD, an increase of 89.5% year-on-year.

In terms of capital contributions and share purchases, professional, scientific and technological activities attracted the largest share at 2.64 billion USD, or 42.4% of the total, followed by wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, with 1.94 billion USD, or 31.1%.

Of the 13.03 billion USD in realised FDI, manufacturing and processing accounted for 10.76 billion USD, equivalent to 82.6% of the total. Real estate attracted 965.2 million USD, or 7.4%, while electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply received 479.2 million USD, accounting for 3.7%./.