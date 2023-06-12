Famous Italian opera excerpts to be performed at Hanoi Opera House

In this gala, La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi and La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini are the two famous opera excerpts performed by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet. Other classic Italian opera excerpts will also be included, with a total of 19 opera performances.



La Traviata is a love story between a young man from a powerful family in Provence (Alfredo Germont) and a rich prostitute (Violetta Valéry). Alfredo's father (Giorgio Germont) interfered in this love affair to protect his family's reputation, leading to misunderstanding, conflict and tragedy.



The audience will step into the dream of a couple's happiness through Aria: Ah fors'e lui che l'anima with the wonderful soprano voice of artists Dao To Loan, and Duet: Parigi o cara talks about the reunion of Alfredo and Violetta by guest artist Kim Yeo Won and Truong Linh.



La Boheme portrays young bohemians living in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s. In the gala, Aria: Si, Mi Chiamano Mimi will be presented by Bui Trang, and Duet: O soave Fanciula will be performed by Tran Trang and Thanh Binh.



Paradiso Dell’opera will feature soloists To Loan, Tran Trang, Bui Trang, Lan Nhung, Huy Duc, Thanh Binh, Anh Vu, Truong Linh, and Kieu Tham.



Soprano artist Kim Yeo Won from the Republic of Korea has also been invited to perform.



The artists will be accompanied by live music under conductor Dong Quang Vinh with the participation of the Hanoi Voices Choir.



This Opera Gala programme will show the endless possibilities of innovation and vibrancy of this form when there is a unique combination of different works.

Opera was born by the Italian aristocracy's need for entertainment in Florence, Italy during the late 16th century. With the presence of singers, choirs, orchestras, and other different art forms like ballet and acting, opera combines music and theatre.



Opera exposes social realities and represents the tears of the working class, the emergence of suppressed fates, and the burning desire for liberation. Additionally, opera displays the most genuine and intense love between couples, friendships, maternal affection, and love for the motherland and country./.