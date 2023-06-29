External relations raise Vietnam’s position in world arena: Chinese journalist

External relations have helped Vietnam improve its international position and step by step enhanced the country’s reputation in the world arena, Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China’s central TV and radio station, said during an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on Vietnam’s achievements in external relations and the role of “bamboo diplomacy” policy.



Wei said that for the tasks assigned to the diplomatic sector in the 2020-2030 period, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) underlined the need for comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and continuously enhancing the international role and reputation of Vietnam.



The Party leader clarified the country’s external policy of independence and self-reliance, maintaining the friendly relations and cooperation with neighbouring countries and world powers, and staying persistent to the “Four Nos” policy stated in the Defence White Paper 2019, along with flexible diplomatic measures, he noted.



He held that the “bamboo diplomacy” style following direction of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong can be described as firm political stance and flexible diplomatic methods.



Commenting on the leadership of the CPV in the national construction and development over the years, Wei said that on May 16, 2021, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong introduced his article entitled “Some theoretical and practical issues of socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam”, which has become the key theory of the CPV in the new development period in Vietnam, with basic matters such as the roadmap and directions towards socialism in Vietnam, affirming the superiority of socialism, the correctness of Vietnam's development path following the socialist orientation, summarising new experiences on theoretical renovation of the CPV, and achievements during Vietnam's Doi Moi (Renewal) scheme.



Under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnam has reaped great successes in its socialism building, resulting in positive changes of the nation, said the Chinese journalist, emphasising that Vietnam’s “Doi Moi” achievements have proved that following socialist direction has brought about not only positive economic results but also better settle social issues in Vietnam.



Regarding the Vietnam-China relations, Wei recalled Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China last November right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), becoming the first foreign leader welcomed by the CPC Central Committee and CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping after the congress. During the visit, Xi briefed Trong on the outcomes of the CPC’s 20th National Congress.



This showed the important international position and the friendship between the two Parties and States of China and Vietnam.



Following the visit, leaders of the Party and Government of Vietnam, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, have also visited China, highlighting the growing trend in the cooperation between Vietnam and China./.