Export growth key to Vietnam’s double-digit economic expansion

Processing fish products for export to Japan at the Tu Hai Co. Ltd in Phuoc Thang ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Exports will remain a key driver of Vietnam’s ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth in the coming years, officials and industry representatives said at a conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi on June 25.



The event, chaired by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, took place as the Government accelerates measures to implement socio-economic development goals for 2026–2030.



Opening the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang stressed that exports continue to play a vital role in promoting production, creating jobs, maintaining macroeconomic stability and enhancing Vietnam’s position in global supply chains.



She noted that despite challenges such as rising trade protectionism, geopolitical tensions, exchange rate fluctuations, higher logistics costs and stricter environmental standards in many markets, Vietnam’s exports have maintained positive growth momentum.



To achieve higher growth targets in the years ahead, however, stronger contributions from the manufacturing and export sectors will be needed, requiring more decisive action from government agencies, local authorities, industry associations and businesses, she said.



Representatives from key export industries highlighted both opportunities and challenges facing Vietnamese exporters.



Nguyen Thanh Binh from the Vietnam Food Association said the rice sector still has strong growth potential if businesses can make better use of free trade agreements, expand markets and increase product value.



Vietnam exported more than 4 million tonnes of rice worth over 2.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 1.8% in volume year-on-year but down 7.38% in value due to pressure on export prices.



Although Vietnamese rice has gained a stronger foothold in premium segments, exports to the EU remain below potential because of strict requirements on quality, traceability and sustainability.



Meanwhile, Dinh Quoc Thai, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Steel Association, reported signs of recovery in the global steel industry. Vietnam’s crude steel output reached 12.6 million tonnes in the first five months of 2026, up 26.8% from a year earlier. However, steel exports fell 4.8% during the period amid increasing trade protection measures and global overcapacity.



Industry representatives also pointed to growing pressure from carbon reduction requirements and carbon border adjustment mechanisms, which are pushing companies to accelerate green transition and digital transformation.



The textile and garment sector continued to be one of Vietnam’s leading foreign currency earners. According to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), export revenue reached 17.8 billion USD in the first five months of this year, generating a trade surplus of about 7 billion USD.



However, VITAS Vice Chairman and General Secretary Truong Van Cam said weaknesses in weaving, dyeing and finishing remain major obstacles to fully benefiting from new-generation free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), both of which require strict rules of origin.



Industry associations also called for further administrative reforms, simplified customs procedures and continued efforts to remove trade barriers in major export markets./.