Experts recommend tourism workforce overhaul amid digital, green transition

Tourists enjoy the challenge of walking on cau khi (monkey bridge), known for being narrow and wobbly. Photo: VNA

As digital transformation and green transition reshape the tourism industry, Vietnam faces an urgent need to standardise its tourism workforce by equipping labourers with digital and sustainability skills, ensuring the sector remains competitive and achieves faster, smarter and more sustainable growth, said insiders.



Gaps in digital skills and green mindset



Rapid technological advances and growing concerns over climate change are changing travel demand, with tourists increasingly seeking seamless digital experiences and environmentally responsible destinations. As a result, digital transformation and green transition have been identified as inevitable trends and key strategic pillars for driving the rapid and sustainable development of Vietnam's tourism industry.



Digital transformation is reshaping the way businesses, destinations and tourists interact through data and digital platforms, fundamentally changing operations, governance and personalised visitor experiences. Green transition, meanwhile, promotes tourism development that conserves resources, reduces emissions, and respects the environment and local culture.



The shift is also redefining professional standards across the industry. Beyond traditional competencies such as professional expertise, foreign language proficiency and communication skills, tourism workers are now expected to master digital tools, analyse data and apply sustainable development practices.



Tour guides, for example, are increasingly required to use digital maps and automated audio guides while promoting responsible tourism. Marketing staff need to leverage customer data to design targeted campaigns, while accommodation providers are expected to adopt energy-saving measures, waste sorting and circular economy practices to improve operational efficiency and meet green development standards.



However, a significant gap remains between these new requirements and the capabilities of the current workforce. Although awareness of responsible tourism and access to technology have improved, many workers still lack the digital and green skills demanded by the industry's dual transition. Meanwhile, training programmes at educational institutions have yet to keep pace with changing market needs.



According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Hong Long from the Faculty of Tourism Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, university curricula still pay little attention to emerging topics such as the circular economy, plastic waste management and treatment, product life-cycle assessment, carbon footprint management and smart tourism systems. As a result, tourism businesses often have to invest considerable time and resources in retraining newly recruited staff, underscoring the need to overhaul tourism education programmes.



Adapting training to new realities



Experts said digital transformation and green transition should not be treated as separate processes. Digital technologies support greener tourism through environmental monitoring, visitor flow management and destination capacity forecasting, while green development ensures technology is applied in line with sustainability goals.



Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), said tourism training institutions should integrate digital and green competencies into a unified skills framework. Digital literacy should cover tourism management platforms, customer data analysis and artificial intelligence applications in product development and destination marketing, while responsible and sustainable tourism should become core components of tourism education, contributing to fostering a sustainable development mindset among students.



He also stressed the importance of strengthening scientific research and closer cooperation among universities, state management agencies and businesses to align training with demand and improve graduates' job readiness.



Drawing on practical training experience, Dr. Nguyen Tu Luong from Thuyloi University called for a more comprehensive human resources policy that supports both digital transformation and green transition. Priorities include upskilling and reskilling the existing workforce, developing an integrated tourism competency framework that combines professional, digital, and green skills, and attracting high-quality human resources, especially in tourism technology, digital marketing, and smart tourism.



He also recommended enhancing lecturers' digital capabilities, expanding placements for educators, and promoting international cooperation and digital learning to improve the global competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism workforce.



Experts agreed that successful digital transformation and green transition ultimately depend on people, therefore investing in human resources is a key measure to better the tourism sector's adaptability and competitiveness./.