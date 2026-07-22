Exhibition showcases over 400 documents, artefacts on Agent Orange legacy

Delegates visit the exhibition. Photo: Tran Le Lam/VNA

The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Chemical Corps, with participation from the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET), VAVA Da Nang, the Political Department of Military Region 5, and the Political Department of the Naval Service.



The exhibition depicts the AO disaster in Vietnam, the Party, State and military’s efforts to address post-war consequences, and activities by victim associations, local authorities, organisations, businesses and communities in caring for and supporting affected people. It also honours collectives and individuals with significant contributions to this work.



The display is organised into thematic sections on the AO disaster, Vietnam’s post-war remediation efforts, VAVA’s activities and the struggle for justice for victims, stories of victims overcoming hardship, and community support for those affected. Additional exhibits highlight remediation activities carried out by Military Region 5, Da Nang and related units, as well as NACCET’s project to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange.



VAVA President Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Huu Chinh said the exhibition is part of a series of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–2026), the Day for Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims (August 10), and the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026). The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Chemical Corps, with participation from the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET), VAVA Da Nang, the Political Department of Military Region 5, and the Political Department of the Naval Service.The exhibition depicts the AO disaster in Vietnam, the Party, State and military’s efforts to address post-war consequences, and activities by victim associations, local authorities, organisations, businesses and communities in caring for and supporting affected people. It also honours collectives and individuals with significant contributions to this work.The display is organised into thematic sections on the AO disaster, Vietnam’s post-war remediation efforts, VAVA’s activities and the struggle for justice for victims, stories of victims overcoming hardship, and community support for those affected. Additional exhibits highlight remediation activities carried out by Military Region 5, Da Nang and related units, as well as NACCET’s project to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange.VAVA President Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Huu Chinh said the exhibition is part of a series of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–2026), the Day for Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims (August 10), and the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

He noted that Da Nang remains one of the localities most severely and persistently affected by toxic chemicals after the war. The city has more than 37,700 people who rendered services to the revolution, including about 4,790 exposed to toxic chemicals. Among 17,350 people affected by toxic chemicals, nearly 3,900 benefit from policies for persons with disabilities.



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the exhibition carries profound humanitarian significance, helping educate younger generations about revolutionary traditions, patriotism, gratitude and mutual support, while raising awareness among the public and international friends about the consequences of Agent Orange in Vietnam.



She added that alongside implementing State policies, Da Nang has mobilised social resources to provide health care, livelihood support and better living conditions for victims, in order to facilitate their integration into the community.



On the occasion, the association, agencies, businesses and organisations at home and abroad donated more than 1.42 billion VND (nearly 54,000 USD) for gratitude houses, gifts and livelihood support for AO victims and their families in Da Nang.



The exhibition, running until August 21, will also be available online via trienlamdacam.vn, the Chemical Corps portal and the VAVA website./.