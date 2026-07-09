Enjoy Danang Festival 2026 promises new tourism experiences

The festival is expected to boost summer tourism, diversify Da Nang's tourism portfolio, enrich visitor experiences and further cement the city's image as one of Vietnam's most vibrant travel destinations. Photo: VNA

The annual summer festival will feature a wide range of cultural, sporting, entertainment, culinary and beach activities, helping promote Da Nang as a leading destination for festivals, events and seaside tourism.



Speaking at the programme launch on July 8, Tan Van Vuong, Deputy Director of the department, said Da Nang successfully staged a series of flagship events in the first half of 2026, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, the fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival and the Da Nang Food Tour Festival, helping attract visitors and reinforce the city's standing as a leading event tourism hub.



The city's event-led tourism strategy has produced encouraging results, he said. In the first six months of the year, accommodation providers served an estimated more than 9.77 million visitors, up over 22% year on year, while revenue from accommodation, food services and travel reached more than 34.7 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD), an increase of over 21% compared to the same period last year.



To keep pace with evolving travel trends, Da Nang is shifting towards experience-driven tourism products that showcase local heritage and cultural identity. The city has adopted "Da Nang – Return to Origin" as its tourism theme for 2026, using it as the guiding concept for tourism products and events throughout the year.

Carrying the message "Feel – Enjoy – Discover", the Enjoy Danang Festival 2026 is designed to immerse visitors in the city's natural landscapes, cultural heritage and local lifestyle.

One of the festival's highlights will be the opening ceremony on the evening of July 23 at Bien Dong Park. Staged as a large-scale live-action performance, the show will bring to life the cultural heritage of the Quang region, depicting everything from traditional fishing villages and craft communities to the energy of modern urban life.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a countryside food market, a seaside light party, sunrise celebrations, beach yoga and meditation sessions, tours of Man Thai Fish Market and the Son Tra Peninsula, an EDM beach music programme, and an interactive digital platform showcasing the city's attractions.

The event will also host a range of beach sports competitions, including barefoot running, beach volleyball, beach football, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and beach handball, alongside several city- and national-level tournaments.

Meanwhile, Da Nang's Summer Tour Programme 2026, running from June to August, will introduce new travel products linking destinations in the southern and western parts of the city while highlighting local culture, nature and cuisine.

The festival is expected to boost summer tourism, diversify Da Nang's tourism portfolio, enrich visitor experiences and further cement the city's image as one of Vietnam's most vibrant travel destinations./.