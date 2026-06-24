In the News
Dutch firm eyes 125-mln-USD waste-to-energy project in Tay Ninh
A highlight of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dutch firm Harvest Waste B.V and the Tay Ninh Department of Industry and Trade to study investment in a waste-to-energy plant using European technology. The project is expected to require more than 125 million USD in investment.
Besides this deal, the conference also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the DBAV and the Tay Ninh Department of Finance to facilitate Dutch businesses’ exploration of investment opportunities in the province.
Another agreement was signed between De Heus Group and Hung Nhon Group to expand cooperation in developing high-tech agricultural value chains.
Addressing the event, Secretary of Tay Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet highlighted the increasingly substantive and effective development of the Vietnam – Netherlands relations. He expressed his hope that Tay Ninh will continue serving as an important link in the comprehensive partnership between the two countries by capitalising on their complementary strengths in logistics, high-tech agriculture, the circular economy, clean energy and sustainable development.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam spoke highly of Tay Ninh’s strategic vision and development potential, affirming that the embassy will continue to act as a reliable bridge to help the province attract Dutch and European investors.
During the discussion session, Gabor Fluit, Chairman of the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), together with representatives of Dutch enterprises, proposed a range of cooperation initiatives focusing on clean energy, green growth, the circular economy and high-tech agriculture.
Maarten Siebe Van Wijk, Director of The Fruit Republic, noted that following its merger with Long An province, Tay Ninh now possesses a larger land resource, extensive sugarcane growing areas and a large canal network. These advantages, he said, provide favourable conditions for shifting to high-tech fruit cultivation, helping raise farmers’ incomes and improve agricultural productivity.
Responding to the proposals, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Huynh Van Son reaffirmed Tay Ninh’s commitment to improving the local investment environment, accelerating administrative reforms and accompanying investors throughout the process of survey and project implementation.
The investment promotion conference was expected to open up new, practical and sustainable cooperation opportunities between Tay Ninh and European partners, building on the strong foundation of the Vietnam – Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership./.