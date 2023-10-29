Dong Van Karst Plateau recognised as UNESCO Global Geopark for 3rd time

At the event, the province launched its ninth annual Buckwheat Flower Festival in 2023, which aims at honouring the buckwheat flowers, the most iconic flowers of the northern mountainous province, and the unique cultural values of local ethnic people.



The festival is expected to contribute to preserving traditional cultural features, effectively promoting the value of cultural heritage, scenic spots as well and tourism products of the province.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Son said that over the last 13 years, thanks to the attention and support of leaders of the Party, State, Government, ministries, sectors the and UNESCO geopark network, Ha Giang province has exerted efforts to preserve and promote the value of geological and cultural heritage, while developing sustainable tourism in line with the Party and State's guidelines, planning and orientation to create diverse livelihoods and improve the life of ethnic groups there.



The Dong Van Karst Plateau has become an attractive destination for domestic and international tourists, along with its diverse and unique tourist products and attractions such as the Lung Cu flagpole, Vuong Mansion relic site, Dong Van ancient street, Tu San canyon, Ma Pi Leng pass, H'Mong Khen (Flute) Festival, and Khau Vai market.



The number of visitors to Ha Giang increased sharply from just 2,000 visitors in 2010 to 2.2 million in 2022 and the figure is expected to reach over 3 million this year.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong lauded efforts of Ha Giang’s authorities and people to overcome difficulties to bring the province forward.



He urged the province to pay more attention to preserving and promoting its geological, and cultural heritage values and natural landscape for the sustainable tourism development.



The province needs to continue to improve the investment environment, management, protection, and exploitation of heritage values so that heritage is truly an asset that makes an important contribution to the local socio-economic development, he said.



On October 3, 2010, Dong Van Karst Plateau was recognised by UNESCO as an official member of the Global Geo-parks Network (GGN), becoming Vietnam's first geological park and the second in Southeast Asia.



In 2014 and 2019, UNESCO re-recognised Dong Van Karst Plateau as a member of the UNESCO Global Geopark network in the 2015-2018 period and the 2019-2022 period./.