Discovery Princess brings 1,200 int’l visitors to Khanh Hoa

Khanh Hoa welcomes 1,200 international tourists aboard discovery princess (Photo: VNA)

Discovery Princess cruise ship docked at Cam Ranh International Port on October 25, bringing 1,200 international visitors, mostly from Bermuda, to explore the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

The call of Discovery Princess, one of the largest international cruise ships to visit Khanh Hoa this month, highlights the growing appeal of the Nha Trang–Cam Ranh destination among global travelers.

During their one-day stay, visitors toured iconic sites such as Ponagar Tower, Long Son Pagoda, Dam Market, Truong Son craft village, and Cai River, and experienced countryside cycling. The ship will depart for Ho Chi Minh City in the afternoon.

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed an estimated 817,000 visitors in October, up 21% year-on-year. Of these, 461,000 were international arrivals (up 28%) and 356,000 domestic (up 13%). Total tourism revenue hit more than 163 million USD, a 52.9% increase from the same period last year.

Over the first 10 months of 2025, Khanh Hoa received over 14.8 million visitors, rising 16.1% year-on-year, and fulfilling 94.3% of its annual target. International visitors numbered for 4.6 million, while domestic tourists reached 10.2 million. The province earned over 2.37 billion USD in tourism revenue during the period, up 20.1% from the same period last year.

The province has so far this year welcomed 19 international cruise ships with more than 22,000 passengers. It expects another seven ships carrying 10,000 visitors by the end of the year.

Nguyen Van Hoa, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the steady flow of international cruise ships reflects the confidence of cruise operators and travelers in Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa. It also signals a strong recovery in cruise tourism, contributing significantly to Khanh Hoa’s overall tourism growth in the final months of 2025./.