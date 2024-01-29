Making news
Diplomats in Hanoi call for conservation of Big Cats
Founded in 2021 by Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Catmosphere is a foundation that uses the stories of Big Cats and their conservation challenges to encourage people all to take action to address public wellbeing.
Catmosphere’s initiatives aim to fuse the concepts of health and conservation to straddle sectors, audiences and partnerships in uniquely impactful ways.
Over 90,000 people from 136 countries participated in Catwalk 2021 and 2022.
In 2024, in celebration of the historic declaration by the United Nations, Catwalk will be held on February 10, which will be the first-ever UN recognised International Day of the Arabian Leopard.
The Hanoi programme took place around Hoan Kiem Lake with the participation of some foreign ambassadors and chiefs of international agencies in Vietnam, along with Vietnamese officials, students and environment lovers.
It aims to include Vietnam in the meaningful global campaign and send sincere thanks to those who participated in the activity, said Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy./.