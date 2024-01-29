Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Diplomats in Hanoi call for conservation of Big Cats

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia organised a programme in Hanoi on January 28 in response to Catwalk 2024, a global outdoor walk dedicated to raising awareness of the Big Cats.
  The Hanoi programme takes place around Hoan Kiem Lake with the participation of some foreign ambassadors and chiefs of international agencies in Vietnam, along with Vietnamese officials, students and environment lovers. (Photo: VNA)  

The campaign is a celebration of this magnificent, yet critically endangered, subspecies, and a call to action to address its plight, and the plight of all the Big Cats around the world facing similar threats, according to Catmosphere, the foundation behind Catwalk.

Founded in 2021 by Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Catmosphere is a foundation that uses the stories of Big Cats and their conservation challenges to encourage people all to take action to address public wellbeing.

Catmosphere’s initiatives aim to fuse the concepts of health and conservation to straddle sectors, audiences and partnerships in uniquely impactful ways.

Over 90,000 people from 136 countries participated in Catwalk 2021 and 2022.

In 2024, in celebration of the historic declaration by the United Nations, Catwalk will be held on February 10, which will be the first-ever UN recognised International Day of the Arabian Leopard.

The Hanoi programme took place around Hoan Kiem Lake with the participation of some foreign ambassadors and chiefs of international agencies in Vietnam, along with Vietnamese officials, students and environment lovers.

It aims to include Vietnam in the meaningful global campaign and send sincere thanks to those who participated in the activity, said Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy./.

