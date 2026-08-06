Digital management, outcome-based evaluation key to improving Party governance: official

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has requested developing a digital work management software and and a performance evaluation system that measure officials' actual work outcomes, saying they should provide Party committees and leaders with real-time, accurate information to improve oversight, accountability and decision-making.



Chairing a monthly meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Party Central Agencies on August 6, Tu, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee, stressed that digital transformation should fundamentally modernise leadership, management and administration rather than simply digitising records or transferring existing procedures onto software.

He said the work management software must enable Party committees and agency heads to quickly identify what tasks are being carried out, who is responsible, deadlines, implementation progress, whether outputs meet required standards, which tasks are behind schedule, the reasons for delays, who should be held accountable, and what decisions leaders need to make to remove bottlenecks.



Regarding the performance evaluation system, Tu stressed that it must measure the work quality and actual results of officials rather than serve as a formality or a scoring exercise.



The indicators should be tailored to officials' functions, responsibilities, job positions and work outputs, he said, adding that for officials engaged in strategic policy advisory work, assessments should focus on the quality of research, problem identification, forecasting, policy recommendations and the practical impact of their work, rather than the number of documents produced or tasks completed.



Earlier at the meeting, delegates discussed draft action plans to implement resolutions, conclusions and regulations adopted at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, as well as personnel regulations and plans to strengthen Party building and membership development.



They broadly supported the proposed digital management system, saying that evaluating officials based on work products will make assessments more transparent, objective and timely while reducing the time and effort required for manual reporting and statistics.



They agreed that evaluation criteria should be specific, measurable, publicly accessible and updated in real time. The software should clearly record assigned tasks, implementation results and standardised assessment data, while providing leaders with timely statistical reports to improve governance and operational efficiency.



Tu urged Party organisations and agencies to promptly translate the Party Central Committee's resolutions and conclusions into concrete action plans aligned with their assigned functions and responsibilities, with clearly defined tasks, implementing agencies, timelines, expected outputs and accountability mechanisms.



He instructed the Party Committee’s Office to coordinate with relevant agencies in developing the software, standardising work management procedures, ensuring data standardisation and guaranteeing information security. It was also tasked with proposing a performance evaluation framework for different groups of officials based on work progress, quality, effectiveness and the value of final outputs.



He requested Party committees, agencies and organisations to begin implementation immediately after the meeting with a focus on clear responsibilities, deadlines, deliverables and accountability, adding that the Standing Board of the Party Committee will closely monitor progress and promptly address obstacles during implementation./.