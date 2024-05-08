Dien Bien Phu victory observed in Russia

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia in collaboration with the Literature and Art Association of the Vietnamese people in the European country organised a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory on May 7.



In his speech, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi recalled the significance of the victory on May 7, 1954, which came as a result of the noble tradition of the Vietnamese people, the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chinh Minh, the great national solidarity, and the will to fight for national independence of the whole people and army.



The victory forced France to sign the Geneva agreement, restoring peace in the northern region, he stressed, describing it as a diplomatic victory that helped raise Vietnam's position in the international arena.



It was also a manifestation of the growth of the Vietnamese army and the military art, and had a great meaning for the national liberation movement across the globe, ending France’s oppression in Indochina and starting the collapse of colonialism.



The Vietnamese people in Russia always bear in their mind the sacrifice by the martyrs and others who contributed to the victory, he said, stressing the importance of raising the young’s awareness of the country’s noble tradition./.