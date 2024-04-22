Making news
Dien Bien photo exhibition captures heritage across country
The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, forms part of activities within the “Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024”, towards the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024).
As many as 21 cities and provinces nationwide are joining the exhibition, to last until April 25.
Apart from the 300 photos displayed at the shared area, the localities have also set up their own booths, aiming to promote their ecological and sustainable tourism potential, handicrafts, cuisines and specialties.
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dien Bien province Vu A Bang expressed his hope that following the event, localities will work together to develop cooperation projects and programmes.
The exhibition also features cultural and art exchanges with the participation of both amateur and professional clubs nationwide./.