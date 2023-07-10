Deputy PM requires strict sanction of IUU fishing acts

The Government Office has issued a document announcing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang's directions made at his recent teleconference with leaders of 13 Mekong Delta localities, requesting more aggressive actions to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing.

Accordingly, Deputy PM Quang requested that plans and agenda must be carefully prepared before the upcoming working session with the European Commission's fourth inspection team, in order to have the commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood exports removed by October 2023.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, National Defence and Foreign Affairs and relevant localities are required to strictly follow the Prime Minister's directions on the action plan against IUU fishing.

The Ministry of National Defence was asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in proposing effective solutions to prevent fishing vessels from violating foreign waters.

The Ministry of Public Security should prosecute those involved in bringing Vietnamese fishing boats and fishermen to infringe upon foreign waters.

The Deputy PM also required the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with coastal localities to well perform their task of protecting and regenerating aquatic resources, and developing effective occupation change models.

Local authorities should intensify management over their fishing fleets and coordinate with competent agencies to investigate and radically sanction acts of IUU fishing, according to the conclusion.

Regarding the completion of software to combat IUU fishing, Deputy PM Quang assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to work with the People's Committee of Ca Mau province to finish the work in August, and consider replicating the application of the software in other localities./.