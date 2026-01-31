Deputy PM inspects preparations for Glorious Spring Fair 2026

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son inspects progress in preparations for the upcoming first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the steering committee for national fairs, has inspected progress in preparations for the upcoming first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hanoi.



During the inspection on January 30 morning, the Deputy PM highlighted the final inspection and full rehearsal scheduled for February 1, and the opening ceremony on the morning of February 2.



He requested a consolidated review of proposed budgets from ministries, sectors and localities, and coordination with the Ministry of Finance to appraise and verify expenditures in accordance with regulations.



Son also stressed the need for thorough preparation of art and performance programmes, suggesting the introduction of art forms and cultural programmes recognised by UNESCO at the fair to enhance its cultural value and outreach.



For the Hanoi People’s Committee, he acknowledged proactive efforts already made, while emphasising closer coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in market management, ensuring product quality, preventing counterfeit and fake goods, and maintaining security and safety throughout the expo.



He added that information about products, industry sectors, promotional programmes and supporting services at the fair should be widely communicated to consumers to boost attractiveness and communication effectiveness.



Reporting at the meeting, Pham Thi Hien, deputy general director of the Vietnam Exhibition Fair Centre Joint Stock Company, said about 53% of exhibitors had already taken over their sites, while the rate for special booths exceeded 40%.



A representative of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said assigned tasks have largely been implemented, with all booths expected to be completed by the evening of January 30.



Nguyen Xuan Bac, Director of the Department of Performing Arts under the ministry, noted that professional units, including the Vietnam Circus Federation, have been tasked with developing a variety of programmes running throughout the 12-day event.



A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the ministry was responsible for a Vietnamese farm produce zone, covering more than 9,000 square metres. Preparations and construction are progressing well on schedule. Products from 280 enterprises and cooperatives will be showcased, focusing on those made under the One Commune One Product programme, those with geographical indications, and consumer goods for the Lunar New Year.



Representing Hanoi, Nguyen Van Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said the city had developed plans to ensure security and safety throughout the fair, added bus routes to facilitate visitors, and strengthened environmental sanitation. The local health sector has been tasked with providing timely medical services in case of emergencies, while stable and safe power supply will be ensured across the entire fairground.



The first Spring Fair is a large-scale national trade promotion event directed by the Government and organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with other ministries, sectors and localities. The event will take place from February 2 to 13 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh, Hanoi, and is positioned as a key highlight in efforts to stimulate consumption, develop the domestic market, and promote Vietnamese brands during the Lunar New Year occasion./.