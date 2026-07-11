Deputy FM orders modern int’l press centre for APEC 2027

A view of the meeting. Photo: Published by VNA

Hang, who chairs the APEC 2027 Communications and Culture Subcommittee, made the statement while presiding over a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 to review how agencies are teaming up to get the centre built.



The meeting followed the subcommittee’s early-July fact-finding trip to Phu Quoc special zone in the southern province of An Giang to check on preparations.



Around the table were key news outlets like Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, along with telecom providers VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone and NetNam, plus Sun Group - the project’s investor.

In her speech, Hang said communications and cultural activities will take on a hugely important role during APEC Year 2027, giving Vietnam a platform to project its image, people and culture to international friends.

She said the centre is a core facility for APEC 2027, set to serve thousands of domestic and foreign journalists and hundreds of media outlets covering the event.

With the clock already ticking toward the event, Hang urged all involved units to stay in lockstep and hold regular exchanges to clear any bottlenecks without delay. She called for the swift completion of construction plans, spatial layout, and technical infrastructure so that the project lands on time, meets top safety and quality standards, and drives a successful APEC Vietnam Year 2027./.