Deputy FM demands strategic, inclusive communications for APEC 2027

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the workshop on June 18. Photo: VNA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called for a strategic, professional, innovative and inclusive communications campaign for the APEC Year 2027, saying it should tell three closely connected stories – about APEC, Vietnam and friendly cooperation – to bring the forum closer to the public and maximise the event's impact.



Speaking at a workshop on communications for APEC 2027 opened in Hanoi on June 18, Hang said since Vietnam last hosted APEC activities in 2017, the world has undergone profound changes amid growing uncertainties. However, APEC has continued to affirm its role as the Asia-Pacific's leading economic cooperation forum, promoting growth, innovation, connectivity and prosperity across the region.



Hosting APEC 2027 will be a vital responsibility, one of the country's most significant diplomatic events in the coming years and a valuable opportunity to showcase Vietnam to the world, she cited Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



Through its successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017, Vietnam projected the image of an open and dynamic nation increasingly integrating into the regional and global economy, Hang said, noting that effective media coverage will once again play a vital role in conveying that image to international audiences while highlighting the country's culture, people and development achievements.



APEC 2027 offers Vietnam an opportunity not only to contribute to shaping the future of regional economic cooperation, but also to present itself as a dynamic and forward-looking nation while bringing APEC closer to the public, businesses and local communities, the official said.



Accordingly, she requested, the coverage of APEC should help the public better understand the forum's practical value. Meanwhile, the story of Vietnam should present the country as a modern and dynamic nation entering a new chapter with a strong aspiration for progress and confidence in the future. Besides, the narrative on cooperation should spotlight the spirit of dialogue and partnership, which are core values of APEC.



Hang also called on media outlets to work together to ensure the success of APEC 2027, thus practically contributing to sustainable growth in Asia-Pacific.



Fernando Salas, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the APEC Secretariat, showed his belief in Vietnam's ability to successfully host the event, building on its achievements in 2006 and 2017. He affirmed that the Secretariat stands ready to support Vietnam in strengthening its communications capacity.



Salas said communications are essential to bridging the gap between policy and the public as economic initiatives can only succeed when policy-makers and people understand their relevance to daily life. Given that APEC often deals with highly technical issues, communicators have the important task of translating them into clear and strategic messages that are accessible to all stakeholders, from policymakers to the public.



Pham Hoang Tung, a member of the Subcommittee on Information and Culture of the National Committee for APEC 2027, said experience from previous years shows that communications should begin early, remain continuous and maintain clear priorities throughout the preparation and hosting process.



From 2026 to early 2027, communications will focus on raising public awareness of APEC, Vietnam's contributions to the forum and preparations for the year while promoting host localities and the country's strengths in the economy, culture, tourism, innovation and sustainable development.



According Tung, key milestones, including the launch of the theme, logo and website, as well as the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc, are expected to attract broad domestic and international attention. During the year, timely, accurate and transparent information supply for domestic and foreign media will be essential to enhancing public trust and communications effectivenes. Post-event outreach will continue popularising the forum's outcomes and initiatives, along with long-term value for Vietnam's image and international position.



The two-day workshop, jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Press and Information Department and the APEC 2027 Secretariat of Vietnam, gathers communications experts who previously led media operations for APEC 2016 in Peru, APEC 2023 in the US and the International APEC Secretariat. Discussions focus on strategic messaging, digital communications, social media management, nation branding and the operation of the international media centre./.