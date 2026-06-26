Dedicated shuttle train begins linking Bach Mai's two campuses

To meet the daily commuting needs of more than 500 hospital staff, VNR has deployed a nine-car train with soft-seat coaches. Passengers are also provided with light meals and beverages during the journey. Photo: VNA

The train pair, coded PL1/PL2, will operate from Monday to Friday, stopping at Hanoi and Giap Bat stations in the capital and Phu Ly Station in Ninh Binh province.

PL1 departs Hanoi Station at 6:15 and arrives at Phu Ly Station at 7:22, where shuttle buses take passengers directly to Bach Mai Hospital's Ninh Binh campus. The return service, PL2, leaves Phu Ly at 17:20 and arrives in Hanoi at 18:30.

To meet the daily commuting needs of more than 500 hospital staff, VNR has deployed a nine-car train with soft-seat coaches. Passengers are also provided with light meals and beverages during the journey.

According to VNR, the new service builds on the successful "Civil Servants Train" model launched in Hai Phong city, extending the smart transport initiative to Ninh Binh while making full use of the advantages of rail transport.

Beyond supporting public welfare, the service offers a safe and convenient end-to-end travel solution with direct access to urban centres, helping ease traffic congestion during peak hours in major cities.

The launch of the PL1/PL2 service is expected to enhance transport connectivity to support the expansion of high-quality healthcare services beyond Hanoi, while reaffirming the railway sector's commitment to accompanying medical professionals in delivering better healthcare to the public./.