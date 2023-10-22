Data For Life 2023 competition draws hundreds of entries

The "Data For Life 2023" competition had received nearly 200 entries from 197 teams with more than 580 participants nationwide since its launch in early August to September 30, said a representative from the ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order on October 21.

The entries were categorised into digital government and digital society, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, transportation and agriculture; education, health care and environment.



Following deliberations, the judging panel for each category selected 10-11 ideas to advance to the presentation round. As a result, a total of 41 entries made it to the preliminary round, 11 higher than the initial estimate.

The final round is slated for November 23-24, with 10 teams taking part. The top five will be honoured.

The prizes are worth 370 million VND (15,400 USD) in total, with 200 million VND for the first prize and 100 million VND for the second prize./.