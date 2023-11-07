Dak Lak to host Cultural Festival of Ethic Groups 2023

The Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups 2023 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will take place from November 18-20 in Buon Ma Thuot city, Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism Lai Duc Dai has said.



Themed “Convergence of colours” with various intriguing activities, the event is expected to be a big fiesta of 49 ethnic groups residing in the province.



According to Dai, the festival aims at preserving and promoting unique traditional cultural values of ethnic groups while strengthening the spirit of national solidarity in the context of integration and development. The event will also offer a chance to introduce, promote and honour cultural values of local ethnic groups to both domestic and international friends.



The festival, the first of its kind, affirms solidarity of local ethnic groups and efforts in preserving culture as well as developing Dak Lak into a civilised and prosperous province, Dai added.



The festival will feature a reenactment of Ede ethnic people’s wedding ceremony; special cultural and art performances of local ethnic groups; a display of outstanding cultural and tourism products; activities to promote tourism programmes and products as well as traditional dishes of local ethnic groups.



In addition, folk games, an elephant-themed photo exhibition, a seminar on “preserving and promoting national intangible cultural heritage”, a display, and a free screening of films on revolutionary and historical topics will also take place during the three-day event./.