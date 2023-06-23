Maj. Gen. Pham Ngoc Viet, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Homeland Security Department, has pointed out some external terrorism risks that may harm Vietnam’s national security and also confirmed that the June 11 attacks on the administrations’ headquarters and civilians in Dak Lak province were organised terrorist acts.



He released the information while delivering an important speech at the high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies held by the United Nations in New York from June 19 to 22, according to the Ministry of Public Security.



The official stated that Vietnam resolutely condemns and fights terrorist acts conducted in any form and supports counter-terrorism measures taken by countries and international organisations in line with the UN Charter and international law.

In Vietnam, there haven’t been any terrorist attacks by international individuals or terrorist organisations, neither has the country detected activities of their affiliates, he noted.



However, it has identified certain external terrorism risks that may harm its national security, Viet said, elaborating that there are several objects often targeted by terrorists such as offices of foreign diplomatic agencies. Risks also come from the flows of militants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. Terrorist and violent extremism groups are taking advantage of technology and social networks to spread extremism around the world, and Vietnam is highly vulnerable as it is among countries with large numbers of internet users.



Besides, exiled reactionary Vietnamese organisations and extremists based in some countries have taken advantage of ethnic and religious affairs, set up bases and affiliates, provided training for some persons in Vietnam, and sent their members to enter Vietnam to direct the implementation of terrorist acts in the country. These organisations have used the territories of Southeast Asian countries to open disguised offices, recruit and train members, and use the internet and social networks to incite and guide bad elements in Vietnam to make terrorist attacks on law enforcement forces and civilians, according to the official.



On June 11, two groups of persons armed with guns and self-made weapons attacked the headquarters of two communal administrations and civilians in Dak Lak province, killing nine, injuring two, and taking three hostages.



“We have arrested 65 suspects, including a member of a US-based organisation who received orders from this organisation to intrude into Vietnam and stage the attacks,” Viet revealed.



Those attacks were organised terrorist acts that were barbarous and inhumane, he went on, stressing that Vietnam strongly condemns the individuals and organisations who have harboured, backed, or directed the acts, as well as the persons directly involved in the incident.



Vietnam calls on countries and relevant international organisations to assist and cooperate closely with Vietnam in the investigation of the incident and the fight against similar acts, he went on.



“The combat against terrorism requires common efforts of the international community. Only through solidarity, cooperation, and responsibility sharing, can we effectively deal with this global threat and promote peace and security of each country and the world,” Viet emphasised./.



