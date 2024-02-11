Da Nang’s tourism flourishes on first days of Lunar New Year

Da Nang has welcomed international and domestic flights as well as cruise liners transporting tens of thousands of holidaymakers who came to explore the central coastal city during Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays lasting from February 8 to February 14 this year.



During this period, it is estimated that there will be around 894 domestic and international flights arriving in Da Nang, up 16% year-on-year. The city's Tien Sa Port, meanwhile, is expected to host three international vessels staying overnight with a total of over 3,400 passengers onboard.



Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the total number of visitors to the central economic hub is anticipated to reach near 362,000, an annual increase of 23% compared to the same period in 2023, including 172,000 foreign and 190,000 domestic tourists. These are promising signals for the beginning of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, given the city’s expectations for new successes in the development of the tourism industry as one of its key economic sectors.



In 2024, Da Nang aims to serve more than 8.42 million visitors staying overnight, including 2.5 million foreigners and rising over 13.8% compared to 2023. Revenue from accommodation, dining, and travel services is expected to exceed 30.8 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD), an annual growth rate of more than 10%.



Hanh said that Da Nang is currently increasing its investment in tourism products to ensure service quality and meet the needs and tastes of tourists. The city has so far developed nine groups of products, including festival-event, cultural-historical, entertainment, and MICE tourism, beach tourism combined with resort real estate, and those offering night tours, golf and wedding services, among others./.