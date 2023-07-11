Da Nang to host Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023

The Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 will take place at the Bien Dong (East Sea) Park in the central city of Da Nang from July 13-16, as part of celebrations of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The festival will be jointly held by the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Consulate General in Da Nang and administrations of Japanese localities.



A wide range of activities will be organised within the framework of the festival to enhance mutual understanding and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Japan in general and deepen the friendship between Da Nang and Japanese localities and partners in particular.



Highlights of the festival will be 80 booths introducing Vietnamese and Japanese cultures, traditional dishes, and information about education, study, tourism and trade.



Art performance shows will be held at four nights during the course of the festival.



The opening ceremony will take place at the main stage of the East Sea Park on July 13 night./.