Da Nang to host Oktoberfest for first time

One of the most anticipated celebrations every year, the GBA Oktoberfest will take place on October 6 in the city’s Furama Resort.



Speaking at a press conference about the event, the co-chairman of the GBA said that the bilateral strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany has been deepened in all fields among which cultural, economic, trade and investment cooperation are important pillars.



“Over the years, the GBA has been the voice and advocate of German businesses in Vietnam, fostering bilateral socio-economic relations between the two countries.



“We also have continuously worked on upgrading the authentic setting of our Oktoberfest and spreading a unique German culture across the country,” he said.

Earlier, the event will kick off in Hanoi and last for three days, from September 28 to 30, at the lakeside area of JW Marriott Hanoi Hotel.



Like previous years, the festival will continue to deliver the lively carnival atmosphere of Bavaria with explosive moments from the famous music band O’zapft, consisting of members from Germany and Austria.



German-born Executive Chef Steven Peter and his team will prepare the best traditional German dishes for the festival.



Festival-goers will also enjoy a wide selection of premium German craft beers and other non-alcoholic beverages.



Following Hanoi and Da Nang, the GBA Oktoberfest 2023 will take place in HMC City’s Nikko Saigon Hotel for three days, from October 12 to 14.



First held in Vietnam in 1992, the GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam has become an annual event to bring the unique German cultural and traditional experiences closer to Vietnamese people. In addition, the festival has created a bridge for promoting the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership.



It is organised by the German Business Association (GBA), the Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (GIC/AHK Vietnam), together with JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, under the patronage of the Embassy of Germany in Hanoi, and the German Consulate General in HCM City.



Attracting about 10,000 festival-goers, including expats and locals in both HCM City and Hanoi every year, GBA Oktoberfest has become the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia./