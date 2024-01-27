A panel discussion at Meet Da Nang 2024 on January 26 (Photo: VNA)

The programme, the first event of external affairs in Da Nang this year, saw the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang and over 300 guests from Vietnamese ministries and sectors, international organisations, other countries’ agencies of international cooperation in Vietnam, non-governmental organisations, along with foreign invested businesses and those invested by overseas Vietnamese.



It looked to connect the city with domestic and international partners, diplomatic agencies and investors, introduce its integration orientations and development priorities, and provide an occasion for guests to share their viewpoints and expectations for the city.



Following the opening plenary session, delegates attended two discussions about how to facilitate resources of international cooperation to promote socio-economic development, and about Da Nang’s readiness to welcome new waves.



They talked about investment cooperation chances and strengths of the city, its policies and commitments towards domestic and international partners and investors, solution and policy recommendations, and the preparations for welcoming new investment inflows, especially into the chip, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence industries.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the Prime Minister had approved the Master Plan of Da Nang for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, opening up numerous development opportunities. In the coming time, the city will call for investment to the fields it is strong at such as high technology, seaport, aviation, smart city building, innovation, and digital transformation.



Da Nang has geared up land reserves, abundant human resources, and outstanding support mechanisms for investors. In particular, with strong political resolve, it will provide maximum assistance and an open, favourable, equal, and transparent investment environment for investors, he stated.



At the event, the municipal People’s Committee and agencies signed memoranda of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and such large businesses as Synopsys International Limited and Intel.



Da Nang also handed over a certificate of investment policy approval for KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd of the Republic of Korea, which will invest in an aircraft component factory project worth 20 million USD./.