Da Nang seeks to draw more German capital

Signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between DSEZA and ASCO Industries N.V. Photo: Thu Hang/VNA

On the sidelines, DSEZA signed a cooperation agreement with Belgium-based ASCO Industries NV, signaling a deeper push into the German market and laying the groundwork for future investment and technology partnerships.

In her speech, Financial Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany Nguyen Thi Thu Ha described Da Nang as one of Vietnam's most dynamic growth engines, noting estimated first-half gross regional domestic product expansion of 9.52%.

The embassy will continue to act as a bridge for German companies scouting investment locations, setting up R&D centres, or expanding manufacturing operations in the city, she said.



The Da Nang delegation pitched the city’s development potential and competitive advantages, spotlighting an investor-friendly climate backed by administrative reforms, digital transformation, and a service-oriented governance model.

A DSEZA representative said the merger with neighbouring Quang Nam province, effective on July 1, 2025, has considerably expanded the local development space, opening new room for industrial, service, and logistics projects. The city is now targeting double-digit economic growth in 2026 and beyond, with priority given to high technology, digital technology, supporting industries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, and R&D.

A key topic drawing German interest was the Vietnamese National Assembly’s decision to establish the Da Nang Free Trade Zone, the first of its kind in Vietnam. It is designed as an integrated hub spanning manufacturing, logistics, trade, finance, and technology, equipped with special mechanisms and policies to enhance Vietnam’s integration into global value chains.

Reaffirming the city’s commitment to investors, DSEZA head Vu Quang Hung said Germany’s strengths in high technology, precision engineering, and digital transformation closely complement Da Nang’s development strategy, creating broad opportunities for win-win cooperation.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Germany, President of the Germany - Vietnam Association Rolf Schulze said the event is well-timed, with bilateral relations deepening on the back of more than five decades of diplomatic ties and a 15-year strategic partnership.

Against the backdrop of global supply chain restructuring and evolving geopolitical landscape, Schulze said a growing number of German companies now see Vietnam as an attractive investment destination. With a clear development strategy and new incentives, Da Nang is well-placed to capture demand from German firms seeking new footholds in Asia.



The event featured presentations from DSEZA and Vietnamese companies like Phytopharma and NewTechco Group, detailing their capabilities and cooperation potential with German partners. Participants also discussed opportunities across high technology, health care, supporting industries, and innovation./.