Da Nang ramps up summer tourism activities

Fireworks performance by the Vietnamese team at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. Photo: VNA Photo: VNA

Da Nang remains a leading choice among Vietnamese travellers this summer.According to Booking.com’s report based on accommodation searches for trips between June 1 and August 31, 2026, the city topped the list of the 10 most-searched domestic destinations.The city appeals to visitors thanks to its combination of beach holidays, cultural and heritage experiences, entertainment, cuisine and convenient transport links.In early June, Da Nang’s beaches have been crowded with tourists, while cultural, culinary and sports activities are being organised to enrich visitor experiences.According to Phan Minh Hai, deputy head of the management board of Son Tra peninsula and beaches of Da Nang, the city is developing itself as both an event and environmental city. The board has coordinated the organisation of major events such as Ironman competitions, marathons and beach and water sports activities to meet increasingly diverse visitor demands while ensuring a high-quality tourism environment.Da Nang recently welcomed a MICE delegation of 5,000 people, one of the largest domestic MICE groups to visit the city this year. Organised by Vietravel, the programme combined conferences with sightseeing and tourism experiences.Tran Thi Kim Cuc, Director of Vietravel’s Vietnam MICE Centre, said Da Nang possesses strong advantages for MICE tourism thanks to its synchronised infrastructure, high-end services and diverse tourism products.The ongoing Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026, which runs through July, is also helping position the city as a tourism hotspot in central Vietnam this summer.Alongside the domestic market, Da Nang is seeing strong growth in international arrivals. The city is no longer heavily dependent on any single traditional market, attracting visitors from India, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe and other regions.With 27 air routes currently in operation, including 20 regular international services connecting key markets such as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Da Nang continues to strengthen its competitiveness and international appeal.Major events scheduled for this summer include the Enjoy Da Nang Festival, the fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival, the Da Nang Ngoc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival, An Hai Festival 2026, the Da Nang International Beach Music Festival and the Pickleball World Cup.Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said the city has been a pioneer in Vietnam in organising tourism promotion programmes and announced its stimulus plans early this year.As part of the campaign, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the tourism association will introduce three promotional product groups: food passport, heritage passport and green passport. Numerous discounts offered by tourism businesses are also being launched to enhance visitor experiences and increase tourism value.The department forecasts that visitor arrivals staying in local accommodation facilities during June-August will reach 6.2–6.5 million, up 23–27% year-on-year. International arrivals are expected to exceed 2.5 million, while domestic visitors are projected at 3.7–4 million. Occupancy rates at four- and five-star hotels are estimated at 75–80%.According to Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the department, Da Nang’s tourism stimulus programmes are built on the principles of safety, friendliness and reliability. Measures covering environmental management, service quality control, a 24/7 Tourist Support Centre and rapid-response teams are in place to ensure visitors enjoy safe and seamless experiences.This summer, the city’s tourism sector will also promote Da Nang at the ITE Ho Chi Minh City tourism fair and organise a tourism and cultural promotion programme in the RoK./.