Da Nang marks 55 years of Vietnam–Chile diplomatic relations

Delegates from both countries tour a photo exhibition showcasing the 55-year milestone of Vietnam - Chile diplomatic relations. Photo: Tran Le Lam/VNA

The event was jointly organised by the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations and the Embassy of Chile in Vietnam.



The two countries established diplomatic relations on March 25, 1971, with Chile becoming the first South American nation to establish official ties with Vietnam. Over the past 55 years, bilateral friendship and cooperation have continued to deepen across a wide range of fields, providing a solid foundation for stronger political, economic, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.



Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the 55-year milestone reflected the enduring friendship and mutual trust between the sides.



She noted that Da Nang is accelerating international integration and expanding partnerships with countries around the world, and Chile is a promising partner whose strengths align closely with the city's development ambitions to become a smart and eco-friendly city, as well as an international financial, logistics and free trade hub.



Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Isabel Bernal Prado expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to deepen and deliver tangible benefits to the people of both countries, while strengthening links between Latin America and Southeast Asia.



The ambassador also expressed hope that people-to-people friendship would continue to flourish, providing a strong foundation for future generations to further advance bilateral relations in an increasingly dynamic and effective manner.



As part of the programme, representatives of Chile's trade promotion bureau ProChile and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s branch for Central Highlands and central region shared insights into cooperation opportunities between businesses in the two Vietnamese regions and Chilean partners. The discussions also provided updates on the investment climate and emerging trade opportunities.



Delegates also visited a photo exhibition showcasing the 55-year history of diplomatic relations through images and archival material documenting high-level visits and joint work in areas including trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



An exhibition featuring signature products and tourism promotion from both countries also highlighted their strengths while creating networking opportunities to foster closer business ties./.