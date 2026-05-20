Da Nang jumps 212 spots in global startup ecosystem rankings

The headquarters of the Da Nang International Financial Center’s operating authority is located at Software Park No. 2. Photo: VNA

The results were unveiled at StartupBlink’s global online seminar announcing the 2026 rankings on May 19. StartupBlink is a Singapore-based international organisation specialising in startup ecosystem research and mapping.

The strong improvement highlights the growing momentum of Da Nang’s innovation and startup ecosystem amid increasing global competition to attract technology, innovation and high-quality human resources. The higher ranking reflects both the rising number and quality of local startups and the city’s increasingly dynamic, open and internationally connected business environment.

Vo Duc Anh, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Centre, attributed the achievement to years of coordinated and sustained efforts across the central city’s startup ecosystem. He pointed to the active role of local authorities in introducing tailored support policies, alongside contributions from universities, research institutes, technology enterprises, the startup community, investment funds, support organisations, mentors and both domestic and international partners.

Da Nang has also accelerated investment in infrastructure serving innovation, digital transformation and high-tech industries while promoting emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, blockchain and biotechnology.

In recent years, the city has expanded its startup ecosystem through regular investment promotion events, innovation programmes and international cooperation activities.

Notably, Da Nang was selected by StartupBlink as one of the featured startup ecosystems to present at the global launch event, offering the city an opportunity to showcase its innovation potential and long-term ambition of becoming a regional innovation hub.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report 2026 evaluated more than 1,500 cities and 120 countries worldwide./.