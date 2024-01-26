Making news
Da Nang hosts 13th ASEAN Schools Games’ Chef de Mission Meeting
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said that Vietnam is honoured to host the 13th ASEAN Schools Games in 2024, marking the second time it has hosted one of the important sport and educational events of Southeast Asia for students.
She expressed her hope that delegation heads of Southeast Asian countries will uphold their sense of responsibility and discuss contents related to preparation work to contribute to making the Games a success.
The tournament will take place from May 31 to June 9, with 10 participating countries. It includes six sports, namely athletics, swimming, basketball, badminton, Pencak Silat, and Vovinam, with 107 events./.