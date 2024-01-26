Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Da Nang hosts 13th ASEAN Schools Games’ Chef de Mission Meeting

The Chef de Mission Meeting of the 13th ASEAN Schools Games was held in the central city of Da Nang on January 26.
  Delegates to Chef de Mission Meeting of the 13th ASEAN Schools Games (Photo: VNA)  

Participants heard the organising board's report on the preparations for the Games, checked competition venues and hotels along with discussing and approving the sports regulations.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said that Vietnam is honoured to host the 13th ASEAN Schools Games in 2024, marking the second time it has hosted one of the important sport and educational events of Southeast Asia for students.

She expressed her hope that delegation heads of Southeast Asian countries will uphold their sense of responsibility and discuss contents related to preparation work to contribute to making the Games a success.

The tournament will take place from May 31 to June 9, with 10 participating countries. It includes six sports, namely athletics, swimming, basketball, badminton, Pencak Silat, and Vovinam, with 107 events./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top